Sibanye Stillwater’s (SBSW) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
