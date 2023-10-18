NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.20 and a beta of 1.12. NU has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.