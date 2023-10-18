KeyCorp Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

MA opened at $401.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

