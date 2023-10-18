Raymond James Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,133.81.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,830.49 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,877.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,952.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.