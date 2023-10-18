Elys Game Technology’s (ELYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Elys Game Technology Stock Down 63.4 %
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.98% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
