Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. Analysts expect that Braze will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $32,066.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,463. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braze by 196.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

