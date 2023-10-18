Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

