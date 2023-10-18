Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $86.00 at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

