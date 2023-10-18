TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 141.94% from the company’s current price.

WULF has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

