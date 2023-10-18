Tobam Sells 521 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

