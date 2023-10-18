Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Markel Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,502.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,407.86. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,109.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

