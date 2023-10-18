Tobam Buys 397 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tobam increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

