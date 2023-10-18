Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 61,256 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $108,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.41 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

