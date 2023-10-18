Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $105.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $105,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after purchasing an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $436.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.05 and a 200-day moving average of $484.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.