Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,574 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cummins worth $105,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CMI opened at $228.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

