Tobam Buys 3,216 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tobam increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,329 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

