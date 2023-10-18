Tobam Sells 349 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

