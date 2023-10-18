Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 2.0 %

COLM opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLM

About Columbia Sportswear

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.