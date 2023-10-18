UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

