Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ATI opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.28. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

