Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,998 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Company Profile



Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

