Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

