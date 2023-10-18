Duality Advisers LP Purchases 34,710 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

