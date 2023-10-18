Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,595 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 123.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $73.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

