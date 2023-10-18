Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $206.38 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.64.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

