Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,876 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

