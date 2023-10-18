Duality Advisers LP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,470 shares of company stock worth $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

