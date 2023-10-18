Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.59 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

