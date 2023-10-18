Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.68 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 124.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

