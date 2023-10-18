Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LKQ by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in LKQ by 30.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

