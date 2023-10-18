22,418 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

