Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 255,435 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of 10x Genomics worth $98,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $433,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,531.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $1,325,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Report on TXG

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.