Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $102.40 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $102,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.