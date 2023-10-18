Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $95,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 77.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

