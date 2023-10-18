Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 119,549 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $94,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $3,999,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

