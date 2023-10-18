Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $99,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

AMP stock opened at $335.11 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.10 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.48.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

