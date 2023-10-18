Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $97.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cheniere Energy worth $97,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

