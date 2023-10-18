Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 693,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $94,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.65.

Hess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $164.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

