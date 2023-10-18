Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $100,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

