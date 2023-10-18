Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531,603 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $92,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

