Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of PDD worth $93,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,779,000 after buying an additional 789,935 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

