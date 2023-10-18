Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,670 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $91,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

