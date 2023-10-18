Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after buying an additional 1,423,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,904,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,689,000 after buying an additional 609,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,831,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,766,000 after buying an additional 497,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,975,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after buying an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

