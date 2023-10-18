Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by DZ Bank

Investment analysts at DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

