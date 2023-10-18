Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

