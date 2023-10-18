Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

