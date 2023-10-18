Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,710 shares of company stock worth $2,012,916. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

