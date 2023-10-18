Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

