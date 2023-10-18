CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $190.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

