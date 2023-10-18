Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

